Epson Announces EIC+ E3 Showcases in Major Sporting Venues

- Epson will host its annual series of Epson Integrator Certification (EIC) Expos beginning November 1 in venues including Chicago’s Soldier Field and MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and Jets. In addition, this year Epson is launching a new end-user initiative called “EPSON Education & Enterprise: AV & Beyond,” designed to provide attendees with the opportunity to experience business products in a casual showcase setting.
- Now in its eighth year, the EIC training takes place in the morning, and continues to provide AV professionals, distributors, resellers, consultants, and installers with hands-on insight into current Epson installation and corporate projection solutions through in-person trainings with the company’s engineering and product staff. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with AV industry leaders during the event’s partner exhibit.
- The EPSON Education & Enterprise showcase begins after the EIC training, and provides potential and existing customers with an opportunity to experience a range of Epson business solutions, including augmented reality eyewear, printers and scanners, and projection solutions.
- The following are the confirmed dates and locations for these events—the EIC trainings will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the EPSON Education & Enterprise showcase will be held from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.:
- Chicago – Wednesday, November 1, 2017 at Soldier Field
- Toronto – Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Woodbine Racetrack
- New York – Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at MetLife Stadium
- Seattle – Wednesday, Dececmber 13, 2017 at CenturyLink Field
- Manufacturing partners will also be represented at EIC, including Chief, Da-Lite, Vaddio, C2G, Middle Atlantic, Conen Mounts, Show Sage (Dataton), BMS, Atlona, and ClearOne. Presentations will be based off topics suggested by event attendees surveyed during registration.
- “Every year, Epson provides those that attend the EIC events with the firm understanding and confidence to make the best recommendations for their customers, as well as equip them with answers to technical questions to enhance their customer’s overall projection experience,” said Michael Cho, CTS, senior engineer, Epson America. “The introduction of the EPSON Education & Enterprise showcase to our EIC events will be a fantastic extension of this training program, to instill a firmer understanding of Epson’s offerings at a global scale.”