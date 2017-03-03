Eiki Shipping EK-100 Series Classroom Projectors

The What: Eiki International is now shipping the EK-100 Classroom Series Projectors. Featuring 3 LCD design for image quality and reliability, the new EK-100 Series encompasses four models: the EK-100W with 3,600 ANSI lumens brightness and WXGA resolution; the EK-101X with 4,200 ANSI lumens and XGA resolution; the EK-102X with 3,300 ANSI lumens and XGA resolution; and the EK-103X with 3,300 ANSI lumens and XGA resolution.

The What Else: Common to all four models in the EK-100 Series product line is a 10,000-hour lamp life (in economy mode, 4,000 in normal mode). Equally notable for the EK-100W, 101X and 102X is the 10,000:1 contrast ratio, as well as corner keystone correction. These three models also offer HDMI with MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link), making them capable of displaying HD video from smartphones and tablets, for a wide range of content sources. Further, the line includes 1.48-1.78:1 throw-to-width manual zoom and focus lens.

“The new EK-100 Series projectors deliver the rich color saturation of 3 LCD technology,” said Steve Rubery, Eiki's national sales manager. “With their support for HDMI with MHL (except for the EK-103X), instructors can easily give, for example, a PowerPoint presentation direct from their phone or tablet—thus minimizing the amount of gear they must carry to the classroom or lecture hall. With up to 10,000-hour lamp life, they rival laser projectors for ease of maintenance and total cost of ownership. They are a fine option for low-cost digital signage and classroom operation. I’m confident that AV integrators, educators, and business professionals alike will find much to like with these new projectors.”

The Bottom Line: For connecting to a variety of sources, the EK-100 Series projectors are compatible with inputs up to UXGA and WUXGA. To improve integration into a wide range of environments using control automation, the EK-100 Series supports Crestron RoomView and AMX Device Discovery Technology.