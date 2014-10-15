DSE 2015 Opens Educational Conference Registration

- DSE, an International Conference and Tradeshow dedicated to showcasing innovative digital communications technologies including interactive solutions for customer- and employee-facing organizations, and digital signage networks, announced that registration for its educational conference is now open. The event will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 10-12.
- For more information or to register online go to: www.digitalsignageexpo.net
- The following are new for 2015:
- Idea Exchange Education Seminars
- Expanded End User track – 12 seminar sessions led by peer presenters
- Educational track specifically for Systems Integrators & Installers
- Spanish-language track for International and North American attendees
- Advertising Agency track for creative directors & new business professionals
- Pre-show DSF Thought Leadership Breakfast on Future Trends in Digital Signage
- Pre-show Corporate Communications Employee Summit
- Richard Lebovitz, Editorial Director, Digital Signage for ExpoNation, which produces DSE said, “The education program will offer more choices for attendees who are already invested in digital signage solutions, but who need additional guidance or are looking to take their installations to the ‘next’ level.” He added, “DSE will continue to offer a Fundamentals curriculum, including pre- and post-show certification programs for those new to the industry.”
- In addition to traditional lecture or panel presentations featuring outstanding faculty of peer professionals and industry specialists, attendees can also choose from “Idea Exchange” sessions that feature a collaborative peer-to-peer learning experience.
- The program, to offer a choice of 32 general conference sessions has also been reformatted to include relevant topics vetted by both the DSE Advisory Board and Educational Oversight Committees comprised of volunteers whose expertise and experience helped shape the 2015 curriculum, which includes eight tracks:
- Digital Signage Fundamentals
- Digital Out-of-Home Network Operators
- Advertising Agencies
- End Users – (3 tracks)
- Systems Integrators and Installers
- An All Spanish-language
- In addition to the seminar curriculum, DSE 2015 will feature nine pre- and post-show programs, 14 free on-floor workshops, 40 of the popular “Industry Vertical Roundtable Discussion Groups,” and a program of study to ensure certification renewal in cooperation with the Digital Signage Experts Group.
