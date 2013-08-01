Boston College Upgrades with Christie Projectors

- Founded in 1863, Boston College has earned its reputation as one of America’s top institutions of higher learning. Therefore, when it was time to upgrade the education technology and projection systems at the storied college, Adtech Systems Inc. installed more than 70 Christie projectors to deliver course material, lectures, and presentations in classrooms and auditoriums.
- “The (Christie) price point is fantastic compared to any other manufacturer. We had another manufacturer come in—offering all kinds of incentives and programs—and the product just didn’t meet what we wanted and the price point wasn’t right,” said Jim Clements CTS, project manager, media technology services, Boston College.
- The seminar rooms are outfitted with Christie LWU420 projectors while a larger, theater-style 80-seat auditorium has a 1-chip DLP Christie DHD800. Clements confirmed that one Christie LX700 and one Christie DHD675-E are slated for installation in the Fine Arts department.
- The 8000 ANSI lumens Christie DHD800 offers full HD and high-brightness in a 1-chip DLP projector, making it ideally suited for Boston College’s large auditorium. The Christie DHD675-E delivers lifelike color reproduction and its Dynamic Contrast is perfect for the smaller collaborative classrooms and meeting rooms.
- “We also have several Christie LWU505 projectors in three different campuses in a number of different buildings including the Arts and Sciences building, which we just built,” said Clements. “The Arts and Sciences building is a 200,000 square foot, gothic-style facility with 54 classrooms using the LWU505 projectors right now.”
- “As Bill Copley (Northeast Territory Sales Manager, Christie) and Adtech can see from future projects, we’ve gone out of our comfort zone in model type and we’re starting to incorporate a number of different models. That kind of success just breeds more success for us to go back to the product,” added Clements. “Bill has brought flat panel technologies to my attention. We have a sporting facility that we’re looking at doing some upgrades there—maybe we want to put in some of these environment-safe outdoor panels (Christie FHD551-W). Maybe we want to put in some video walls. Based on our experiences with Christie, it would certainly lead us to follow its product line."
- Phase Two of the project – which includes an additional 20 projectors – will see a Christie L2K1000 installed in the 200-person capacity auditorium located in the Admissions/Fine Arts building that also hosts general classes and a 20-foot wide screen.