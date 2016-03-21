Digital Signage Expo Announces 2016 APEX Award Winners

Digital Signage Expo announced last week the independently judged winners of its APEX Awards for 2016 at its 12th Annual Awards Program as part of the Free Networking Reception and APEX Awards Ceremony Wednesday, March 16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This year gold, silver and bronze Apex Awards were presented to winners in nine categories from a field of 155 entrants:

Arts, Entertainment & Recreation (16 entries)

•Gold - Westbury National Show Systems for Winter Festival of Lights - Oakes Hotel, Niagara Falls Ontario

•Silver - SET for Palais de Tokyo

•Bronze - BARCO for ShowBiz Cinemas Baytown 10

Business & Government Services (18 entries)

•Gold - Cineplex Digital Solutions for Scotia Plaza

•Silver - Omnivex Corporation and Radiant Technology for Cardinal Health

•Bronze - JPMorgan Chase for The Midtown Food Trucks Animation

Education & Healthcare (10 entries)

•Gold - Second Story, part of Sapient Nitro for John J. Hemmingson Center, Gonzaga University

•Silver - Level 3 Audiovisual for Saint Xavier University

•Bronze - Intermedia Touch for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital

Event Venues & Hospitality (19 entries)

•Gold - McCann Systems for Viacom Corporate Headquarters

•Silver - Dreambox Visual Communication Inc. for CityScape Global

•Bronze - Westbury National Show Systems for Pepsi Center

Food & Beverage (9 entries)

•Gold - GDS Inc. for Starbucks Corporation

•Silver - Cineplex Digital Solutions for CF Markville

•Bronze - Stingray Business for Fogo Restaurant

Immersive Environments (19 entries)

•Gold - Digital Kitchen for Microsoft Corporate Office

•Silver - BARCO for Daimler Truck North America at Hoover Dam

•Bronze - ZEBRADOG for Livsreise

Public Spaces (25 entries)

•Gold - Second Story, part of Sapient Nitro for Times Square 4K Screen Launch of Vornado Realty Trust

•Silver - Pearl Media for JetBlue Airways – A Better Wingman

•Bronze - Technomedia Solutions for “Grand Hall Experience” at St. Louis Union Station

Retail (23 entries)

•Gold - RMG Networks for Virgin Money

•Silver - MaxMedia for MyChicago Window Content Display

•Bronze - FGL Sports for Maple Leaf Square Sport Chek

Transportation (16 entries)

•Gold - ANC and MTA Arts & Design for “New York Minute” at Fulton Center

•Silver - Art of Context for Boston Logan Airport (Massport)

•Bronze - Pearl Media for Kumho Tires: Free Throw Challenge at Times Square Station

APEXInstallationoftheYear - Second Story, part of Sapient Nitro for Times Square 4K Screen Launch of Vornado Realty Trust

Digital Signage Expo’s APEX Awards were individually assessed and judged on the basis of originality and innovation by 13 industry experts and journalists, all of whom have long reported on the digital signage sector, have published on the many facets of the industry and are recognized as versant in current industry trends. Judges included:

Jonathan Blackwood, Managing Editor, TechDecisions

Chris Brennaman, Conference Manager, Digital Signage Expo

Mike Cearley, Senior Vice President & Partner, Global Social Strategy & Consumer Engagement, Fleishman-Hillard; Author & Publisher, 11th Screen

Pete Erickson, Vice President, Creative, Screenfeed

Leslie Gallery-Dilworth, FAIA; Former Executive Director, SEGD

Lisa Katz, Vice President, Business Development, Never Without

Maria Kozlova, Art Director, mkgrafix.com

Jason Kushner, Digital Media Editor, DigitalSignageConnection.com

Margot Myers, Director, Global Marketing & Communications, Platt Retail Institute

David Silverman, Editor, Sound & Communications Magazine

Susan Szenasy, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Metropolis Magazine

Florian Vollmer, Chief Experience Officer & Principal, InReality

Daniel Wilkins, Founder & Chief Client Officer, Agency672