DIGI Awards Final Deadline Extension– Best Digital Signage

Great entries came in for the 2016 DIGI Awards. But to accommodate AV integrators and designers entering applications, the Judges have decided to extend the final deadline for entry into the DIGI Awards to Friday Nov. 13th. All categories will remain open for entry until that date. Enter now by clicking on the link below:

https://secure.newbay-media.com/digiawards/categories.php

The DIGI Awards is the only industry award program that recognizes the outstanding integrators, content providers and new product manufacturers for digital signage. In both my capacity as Chair of the Judges Committee of the DIGI Awards, and as Executive Editor of Digital Signage magazine, I’ve seen this industry grow exponentially in the past decade. Last year’s DIGI entries reflected that growth, with a record number of entries, and this year will be even better.

The complete list of categories is:

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATION/DESIGN:

• Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout (a non-national rollout: one or many locations, but all regional, not national)

• Retail Roll-out, National

• Interactive Technology Roll-out

• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

• Best Deployment, Entertainment (cinema, sports venue, etc)

• Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT:

• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

• Best Content, Ambient (a non ad-based content model; i.e. content was to create branding, mood, etc, not sales lift)

• Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

• Best Content, Interactive

• Best Content, Advertising

BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE:

• Best Media Player

• Best 4K Display Device

• Best 4K Content Routing Device

• Best Social Media App for Digital Signage

• Best Digital Signage Mounting Device

• Best New Technology Innovation

• Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

• Best New Display Device, Small Screen

• Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)

• Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

• Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based

• Best New Audience Measurement tool for Digital Signage

This year the DIGI Awards will be open to all digital signage installations completed between October 2014 and October 2015, regardless of the application or the number of screens installed. In the categories of New Products, the product must have been launched between Oct. 2014 and October 2015.