Danley Launches Portable Mini Subwoofer

The What: Danley has launched the TH-Mini15, a compact subwoofer with a single 15-inch driver, a larger version of the Danley TH-Mini (which uses a single 12-inch driver).

The What Else: The Danley TH-Mini15 boasts powerful bass reproduction down to 50Hz, with sensitivity measuring 105dB and maximum output measuring 132dB continuous and 135dB program.

“The Danley TH-Mini15 is a great-sounding little subwoofer that can be moved with relative ease,” said Mike Hedden, Danley president. “It’ll fit under a pickup truck bed cover or in the tight space under the stairs at a restaurant. It’s got a pole cup to make it easy to mount atop boxes and the handles are all well placed for ergonomic transport. If you need something even smaller, look to the Danley TH-Mini, but if you can afford a few extra pounds and a few extra inches, the TH-Mini15 has lower and louder output. Both boxes are great ambassadors of the Danley sound when small size and light weight are required.”

The Bottom Line: Weighing 100 pounds in a 30-by-18-by-24-inch enclosure, the Danley TH-Mini15 is well suited both for pack-and-go live situations and for fixed installations where space is at a premium.