AMX Enova DGX Delivered to AVI-SPL

Richardson, TX--AMX has announced that its first Enova DGX 16 and Enova DGX 32 Digital Media Switchers were delivered to AVI-SPL by Rashid Skaf, AMX president and CEO.
- John Sublett of AVI.SPL.
- AVI-SPL will be installing five of the DGX units in a classified military facility in San Antonio, TX. Details about the installation cannot be disclosed due to security restrictions. The installation will consist of a mix of Enova DGX 16 and 32 Digital Media Switchers.
- “We chose the Enova DGX for this client because they will be pushing high resolution images to remote locations throughout the facility and conducting video conferences requiring high resolution image support,” said AVI-SPL account manager John Sublett. “It was important that the DGX be simple to manage. Our clients are warfighters, not AV technicians. They needed the ability to plug-and-play any HDMI/HDCP supported source and know it would immediately show on any display regardless of size or supported resolution.”
- The Enova DGX features exclusive AMX technologies like SmartScale. Found on every video output, SmartScale eliminates the impasses that can occur when sources and displays have different supported resolutions. It’s the only technology that supports any source and display resolution and optimizes the picture on every connected display automatically. Also featured is InstaGate Pro technology, which addresses key constraints and delays posed by HDMI/HDCP, speeding installation time.
- “When I found out that the first Enova DGX 16 and 32 models in existence were going to an installation sold by AVI-SPL, I was thrilled to be able to visit their office and deliver the first units personally,” said Rashid Skaf. “AVI-SPL is one of our most successful channel partners and this order shows why – they’ve built a reputation on specifying the right equipment to consistently meet and exceed their clients’ needs.”
- The Enova DGX 16 and 32 Switcher enclosures, the DGX Input and Output Boards for HDMI and DVI, plus the Audio Insert / Extract Expansion Boards are currently shipping. Further enhancements to the DGX 16 and 32 are on schedule to deliver in the coming months, including DXLink Input and Output boards and DGX Optical Fiber boards.