Contemporary Research’s CR Assembly Subsidiary Moves to Carrollton, TX

- CR Assembly, a premier contract manufacturing service provider and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Addison, TX-based Contemporary Research, has moved to Carrollton, TX, to double its space and production capacity and to be more centrally located in the Dallas area’s technology corridor, according to CR president Scott Hetzler. Another benefit is that CR Assembly will now be much closer to its parent company, resulting in greater synergy and cooperation between the two units, he said.
- In addition to undertaking all Contemporary Research product circuit board assembly, CR Assembly offers its services to other electronics companies large and small, according to Hetzler.
- Contemporary Research designs and creates solutions for an HDTV world, offering cutting-edge, professional-quality QMOD HD Modulator-IPTV Encoders, HDTV display control systems, and fully controllable ATSC/NTSC/QAM tuners.