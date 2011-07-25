RapcoHorizon Introduces DesignVision

Nashville, TN--The RapcoHorizon Company has introduced DesignVision, a panel design program created specifically for the company’s network of professional systems integrators, dealers and contractors, at Summer NAMM 2011.

The new software allows The RapcoHorizon Company’s professional network to create custom installation diagrams for touring artists and musical venues.

DesignVision features a simple interface that enables someone with no computer aided design (CAD) experience to create CAD-like setups of custom rack panels, wall plates, and floor pocket inserts. The system speeds up the quoting process and can be downloaded to run locally on any Windows computer, which enables laptop users to access the software from anywhere.

“With the fast-paced world we now live in, our systems integrators, dealers and contractors are always looking for the quickest and easiest way to make their clients happy. This is especially important when that client is the tour manager for a musician who is about to hit the road,” said Darius Seabaugh, vice president of marketing for The RapcoHorizon Company. “The DesignVision software not only provides these professionals with the power of speed but it also ensures expert quality designs. All this, wrapped neatly in one easy-to-use, downloadable interface.”

To create a system design, a user simply selects the preferred panel and utilizes the drag and drop feature to place the desired connectors directly on the panel. By using a basic set of design tools, the user can even create a template for engraving.

When the drawing is complete, the dealer can email a PDF and a completely accurate price quote to the tour manager for approval. Once approved, the integrator can email the same design with its full bill of materials to their RapcoHorizon sales representative. This ensures an expedited distribution of the custom panel to the client.

“Now, users can receive fast, accurate quotes with just the click of a button,” said Seabaugh. “This reduces ambiguity and increases the speed at which we can process an order.”