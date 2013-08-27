CAD Wireless Forms Technological Centerpiece at Park Inn Hotel In Costa Rica

Located in the heart of Costa Rica’s capital San Jose downtown near the bustling business district, the Park Inn Hotel already has seven expansive conference rooms and plans to add four more in the coming year.
- Absolutely modern in design and implementation, the Park Inn features sophisticated AV systems installed by Diseno Acustico (Acoustic Design), a leading local integrator. Besides providing background music and PA systems for the lobby, restaurants, ballrooms and bar/pool areas, these systems offer the latest audio and video conferencing capabilities for the expansive business center.
- CAD Audio WX100 wireless systems are a technological centerpiece of the business center. As acoustic engineer and Diseno Acustico president Jose Torres Jimenez points out, “We used CAD Audio WX100 wireless microphone systems for all of the conference rooms, including the WX100A UHF receivers, WX155 belt packs, WX160 goosenecks and WX150 handheld transmitters. The wireless has to be flexible because all of the conference rooms have combining systems so they can be opened up into ballrooms for parties and dances.
- “Over the years, we’ve tried other ‘leading’ brands,” Jose said, “but after a test run in our own conference room, I found that CAD wireless systems work better and specified them for the Park Inn project. The CAD WX100 system is easy to use and install, lightweight and reliable, with good reception and sonic quality. I also really like the rugged and effective antennas.”
- Besides CAD WX100 wireless, the Park Inn installation includes Bogen ceiling speakers and subwoofers; Atlas Sound amplification, Furman power conditioners; a NEC VideoWall, projectors and monitors; an FSR Pathfinder computer video & audio matrix switcher and intelligent plate systems; an Australian Monitor zone routing mixer; and Da-Lite recessed ceiling projection screens.
- Founded four years ago, Diseno Acustico is an acoustics consultancy with a core business of noise control, architectural acoustics, noise modeling and noise mapping. Recently, the company has created an integration and installation division to provide more tangible solutions for its clients. They currently have a mix of 60 percent commercial and 40 percent residential installations.
- Summing up about the WX100 wireless systems at the Park Inn, Jose added, “The hotel is very pleased and happy with the CAD systems. Everything is working just fine and, overall, the systems have exceeded our expectations.”