X2O Introduces Social Networking Pack

Montreal, Canada--X2O Media has introduced a new set of templates and objects specifically designed to display content from popular social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook on digital signage screens.

The templates and objects can be personalized using X2O's PowerPoint-based authoring tool and displayed in the highest image quality with the Xpresenter Player. Offering a flexible solution, the new templates and objects can be customized for existing social media platforms and can be adapted as new platforms emerge.

Other social media visualization options are also available using X2O's award-winning NITRO graphics engine.

"Our TwitterCube app, which was created to demo our latest graphics platform at trade shows, created so much excitement with booth visitors that we decided to extend it to our existing platform," said David Wilkins, president and CEO of X2O Media. "Social media as a content source is a great fit with digital screens because it's current, it's relevant, and it's user-generated. There are numerous exciting possibilities, including making social media information available on video walls, interacting with it on touch-enabled screens, and making it available on mobile devices using QR codes."