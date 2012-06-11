StrandVision Enhances PowerPoint Digital Signage Capabilities

- StrandVision Digital Signage has announced new, free digital signage capabilities that enable subscribers to display full-motion, animated PowerPoint presentations over StrandVision digital signage networks.
- The new features allow subscribers to upload multiple PowerPoint presentations at a time, as well as display complete presentations with all slide builds, transitions, animations and embedded audio tracks, as they appear in the original .ppt or .pptx presentation files. This enables StrandVision Digital Signage subscribers to distribute digital signage content such as corporate announcements, management presentations, training programs and business marketing promotional materials as they appear in the original PowerPoint presentations.
- New upload features include:
- Batch uploads of multiple .ppt or .pptx files;
- Ability to select fully animated or traditional image conversion types;
- Automatic conversion of uploaded PowerPoint files for use on the StrandVision Digital Signage network;
- Automatic naming of digital signage content pages using the original file name;
- Automatic addition of the uploaded presentation to the subscriber’s digital signage page mix within their Content Management System (CMS) portal;
- The ability for subscribers to customize the conversion email confirmation process for each PowerPoint submitted;
- Replacement of previously uploaded PowerPoint presentations by uploading a new or modified file with the same name.
- Presentation features include:
- Full .ppt and .pptx capabilities. All builds, transitions and animations in original presentations are preserved and included in the final video file;
- Background music, sound effects and audio narration are retained in the presentation. (Playback requires audio-enabled digital signage capabilities at the display points.)
- “Prior to digital signage, PowerPoint was the lingua franca of corporate communications,” said Mike Strand, StrandVision founder and CEO. “So, extending its full capabilities to StrandVision Digital Signage as fully animated digital signage video opens new doors for our subscribers. StrandVision’s upload and display process is now easier, more efficient and more capable than ever before. Whether it’s for employee communications or training, business marketing or information, subscribers can now use a familiar format, PowerPoint, to create stimulating digital signage content.”
- For more information: www.StrandVision.com
