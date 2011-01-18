CCS New England Earns InfoComm Diamond Level

- Nashua, NH--CCS New England announced its recent designation as an InfoComm International Diamond AudioVisual Solutions Provider (AVSP), the highest AVSP level available. This designation recognizes that a high percentage of the company’s sales, customer service and technical staff have achieved and maintained individual InfoComm Certification and have completed relevant coursework from the InfoComm Academy.
- “We’re proud to be one of the few national AV companies that have the Diamond level AVSP designation,” said Cheryl Gamst, president and owner of CCS New England. “Ongoing education is imperative to our ever-changing industry and something we value greatly.”
- InfoComm awards individual certification to audio visual professionals who have demonstrated knowledge and comprehension of the science and technology used in communications including audio, video, display and systems. Technicians, engineers, designers, salespeople, customer service personnel, managers and executives are eligible to take the individual certification test.
- “An AVSP designation gives AV companies a competitive advantage in the marketplace,” said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., InfoComm International’s chief executive officer. “Customers of audio visual communications and presentation systems can be confident of professionalism and an aspiration to excellence when working with these companies that have invested in education and training to stay current on the latest AV technologies and techniques.”
- The company-level AVSP recognition program is the only such program available for the commercial audiovisual industry. In addition to confirming that a high percentage of the company’s employees are InfoComm certified and have completed important coursework, the Diamond AVSP designation means that CCS has agreed to comply with 10 Standards of Excellence developed in collaboration with industry experts to emphasize the best practices of audiovisual businesses.
- The Standards of Excellence are a guidepost for audiovisual companies and professionals who place the customer first and offer quality audio visual solutions. They include the commitment to provide complete customer satisfaction with audio visual solutions that provide value to the client. They convey the importance that audio visual solutions providers place on their own skills development through continuing education. They also cover the critical role that audiovisual professionals play as partners with IT specialists, architects, building managers and others.