Peavey Unveils New Digitool Digital Processors

Orlando, FL--Peavey Architectural Acoustics has unveiled its new Digitool digital audio processors, offering nWare processing and network control for mid-market contractor and live sound reinforcement applications.
- The new Digitool Series is a trio of multi-channel, full featured, digital audio processing and control systems — the Digitool MX16, Digitool MX32 and Digitool Live — that provide stand-alone or network-based audio control in 8x8 or 16x16 I/O formats. The new Digitool processors can be networked with nWare, the proprietary programming and control application of the renowned Peavey MediaMatrix DSP system. The new Digitool models share a common processing platform with the Peavey MediaMatrix NION processor.
- The Digitool MX16 features eight inputs and eight outputs; the Digitool MX32 features 16 inputs and 16 outputs; and the Digitool LIVE features eight balanced XLR inputs and outputs for live-sound FOH applications. These all-new Digitool processors feature a full-color LCD display on the front panel, enhanced front-panel navigation, individual input and output mutes, and five-segment LED arrays for input and output signal monitoring. The entire system may also be configured and controlled via a dedicated nWare-based GUI running on an external PC.
- All three Digitool models feature a front-panel USB port for interfacing with a PC. The rear panel includes an Ethernet port for programming or connecting to a network; eight control voltage ports; and two RS-485 ports, allowing for a wide variety of external control. All three models also include a globally compatible 100-240V power supply.
- The Digitool MX16, MX32 and Live will be available in Q3 from authorized Architectural Acoustics dealers.