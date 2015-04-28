Biamp Systems Participates in 2015 TSNA Conference

- Biamp Systems, a provider of innovative, networked media systems, will participate in the Time Sensitive Networks and Applications (TSNA) Conference 2015. Held in Santa Clara, California, from April 28-29, Biamp will showcase the company’s award-winning TesiraFORTÉ server-class device at the first-ever conference dedicated to the development of standards and technologies associated with deterministic networking.
- Sponsored by industry leaders — including the AVnu Alliance, Cisco, and Intel — the inaugural TSNA Conference will feature sessions from industry experts in Audio Video Bridging/Time Sensitive Networking (AVB/TSN) and allow participants to explore the future of standard ethernet within verticals such as professional AV, consumer electronics, industrial applications, and the automotive sector. An open protocol developed by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), AVB/TSN expands the range, functionality, and applications of standard ethernet.
- “We are incredibly excited to take part in TSNA Conference 2015,” said Graeme Harrison, executive vice president at Biamp Systems. “As our industry prepares to provide guaranteed time-of-arrival and order-of-arrival operations, AVB/TSN opens possibilities for superior interactions between media systems, more precise programming, and heightened collaboration between the AV and IT industry. Conferences like TSNA and the ongoing standards work guarantee that the capabilities of the standards continue to evolve to meet new applications and needs. Based on the AVB standard, our Tesira family of products is perfectly suited to contribute to the Internet of Things by enabling the deterministic delivery of data packets.”
- Biamp’s Tesira line of digital signal processors uses AVB to provide one of the market’s most flexible, scalable, and affordable networked media capabilities. Designed for application-specific solutions, TesiraFORTÉ uses AVB to facilitate digital signal processing within everyday and enterprise-grade audio requirements. Available in eight preconfigured models (four AVB models and four non-AVB models) with fixed input and output configurations, TesiraFORTÉ leverages existing cabling infrastructures to enable cost-effective installations in any networked audio framework.
- More information on TSNA Conference 2015 is available at www.tsnaconference.com.