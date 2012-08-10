Topics

BBVA Flagship Features Spain's Largest LED Display

  • John Ryan has launched a multimedia signage system in BBVA's new Flagship branch in central Madrid featuring a 63-foot exterior LED, the largest of its kind in Spain.
  • Playing a mix of headline news, weather and bank promotions, the exterior LED display is designed to turn standard static signage into a dynamic brand asset. Content is updated daily and focuses on inviting passersby to enter the branch and sample its new features. These include a series of touch screen kiosks and tablet devices, which are fully integrated with a queue and appointment management system.
  • Other features of the Flagship location include self-service devices (known as "Abil") and collaborative client/employee stations.
  • The LED, kiosks and media walls are powered by John Ryan's Messaging Manager digital signage platform, which also drive digital displays in other BBVA retail locations in Spain and Portugal.