Waveguide Opens Chicago Office, Appoints Business Development Exec

- Waveguide Consulting has opened a new office in Chicago and appointed Michael Kohlenberger as senior executive, business development.
- “With Mike in this new role, we plan to increase our opportunities in Chicago and throughout the Midwest. We see tremendous potential to develop more business in these markets and believe Mike can be a big help with that,” said Waveguide CEO, Scott Walker.
- Mike is charged with bringing new client opportunities from both end-user customers and channel partners to Waveguide. He has a long history of working with architects, program managers, developers and real estate professionals. Most recently, Mike was an independent sales consultant and before that he spent eight years in a business development role at Thomson Reuters/Hildebrandt Baker Robbins and CS Technology.
- Headquartered in Atlanta, Waveguide also has offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Raleigh and Tampa.