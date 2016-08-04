Topics

AV Technology July/August 2016

By ()

Inside the latest issue:

* Big Ideas: The AV Device Enters the IP Network

* 9 Digital Signage Installs that Merge Experience Marketing

* Getting It Right: Key Ingredients of a Networked Collaboration Space

* Networked AV: Security, Performance, or Both?

* 10 Remedies for Everyday Networked AV Problems

* 3rd Layer’s a Charm? What’s hype and what’s reality with Layer 3?

CLICK HERE or on the image to read the issue

Margot Douaihy
Editorial Director, AV Technology