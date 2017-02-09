AV Stumpfl Expands Media Server Operations

AV Stumpfl is introducing ISE booth visitors to a number of new media server related products and new team members as part of its strategy to expand its media server and show control department.

Harry Gladow

Among the new additions to the media server team are Helmut Protte and Harry Gladow, both well-known AV industry veterans, who will work as global business development managers. Media server specialist Oliver Kilian will support the sales team as sales manager.

Helmut Protte“With the introduction of our Wings 8K RAW Server in particular, the demand for AV Stumpfl‘s media server related products has grown to the point where it was clear to us that we needed to take the next step,” said AV Stumpfl CEO Tobias Stumpfl. “Helmut, Harry, and Oliver will be joined by additional new colleagues in the months to come, who will support our software development and technical departments.”

Oliver KilianFabian Stumpfl, who is in charge of strategic development at AV Stumpfl, underlined the importance of integrating the new colleagues into the existing team structure: “Adding team members from outside of Austria is a new chapter in our company history and underlines our commitment to continued growth and internationalization. No matter where they are based, it is of great importance to us that our colleagues share our AV Stumpfl family company values.”