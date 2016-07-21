Audio-Technica Honors Online CRM Marketing with President’s Award



Pictured L-R: Brian Baldwin, Philip Cajka, Glen Cordial, and Andrew Pernetti. Photo by Corey Walthall, Clyne Media



Audio-Technica has awarded Online CRM Marketing with its President’s Award, for its work representing Audio-Technica’s professional line of audio products in Michigan during the 2015/2016 fiscal year.

Glen Cordial, Online CRM marketing principal, and Brian Baldwin, Online CRM marketing, sales, and technology expert accepted the award, which recognizes a leading manufacturer’s representative for outstanding commitment and dedication. Philip Cajka, Audio-Technica U.S. president and CEO, and Andrew Pernetti, Audio-Technica territory manager, professional markets, presented the A-T President’s Award at a ceremony during the 2016 InfoComm Expo on June 7 in Las Vegas, NV.

“Online CRM Marketing has been awarded with this honor for their outstanding results in sales performance, customer service, and marketing over the past year,” said Cajka. “We thank them for their hard work and dedication and look forward to their continued service for the A-T brand.”