Chief Releases 2012-2013 Catalog

Chief has released its 2012-2013 print and online catalogs.

Next to the website, the print and online versions of the Chief catalog are the most comprehensive sources of product information, the company says. The print version gives readers a hands-on reference guide for quickly researching and selecting products. The online FastFlip catalog provides the same information in a searchable online format, for those who prefer to go paperless.

The new catalogs include the latest product information, installation tips and Chief's lines of mounts, racks, interactive technology and accessories.

New products this year include:

• iPad Interfaces for Any Application

• FUSION Video Wall Carts

• FUSION Ceiling Mounts

• Interactive Ceiling Mount and Flat Screen Accessories