BTX Opens Fiber Lab, Receives Neutrik opticalCON Certification

- BTX Technologies, a value-added distributor and manufacturer of interface, integration, and system products, has opened a new fiber-optics lab in its headquarters in metro New York.
- The company has also been designated by Neutrik, a manufacturer of audio connectors and receptacles, as a Certified Assembler fiber house for its opticalCON line of fiber-optic connection systems. BTX's new fiber capabilities complement its long list of copper assembly and custom plate and panel solutions.
- BTX opened its fiber lab earlier this month. The fiber lab includes automated termination and test equipment and is staffed by a team of talented technicians, the company says.
- "With the cost of equipment coming down and the increasing ease of termination, fiber has found its place in the AV market," said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. "By offering a full line of fiber system solutions for high-definition audio and video applications for both broadcast and AV customers, BTX is continuing our commitment to 'go beyond distribution'. We will continue to expand our value-added capabilities as we find new ways to provide value to our customers."
- Neutrik's opticalCON line is based on standard optical LC-Duplex connections and features rugged-body, high-performance fiber contacts and a unique shutter design to protect against dust and dirt. Assemblies made with opticalCON can only be sold through Certified Assembler fiber houses, such as BTX, who have completed the required training process.
- "BTX is one of our oldest partners and they've been building the highest quality assemblies using Neutrik connectors for over 25 years," said Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. "It's their continued attention to detail and excellent customer care that makes them one of our best distributors worldwide. Their performance during the training process and the quality terminations were as good as we've ever seen, and we're looking forward to the continued growth of our opticalCON business with BTX's support."
- BTX carries fiber products from many vendors including AFL, Atlona, Belden, Gefen, Kramer, OCC, RDL, TE Connectivity, and Telecast.