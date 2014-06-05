- Altinex, a leading manufacturer of Signal Management Solutions, is pleased to announce the CNK210 / CNK210S interconnect boxes. Designed to provide superior connectivity with a wealth of popular interconnect choices already built-in, the new CNK210 (black brushed aluminum finish) and CNK210S (clear brushed aluminum finish) provide the connectivity integrators and end users demand in today’s sophisticated AV environments.
- Like all Altinex CNK series products, the new CNK210 / CNK210S install into the tabletop and provide convenient access to cable ends or fixed connectors—making these interconnect boxes ideal for patching in notebook PCs for presentation purposes, accessing the company network, and similar functions. What makes the new CNK210 / CNK210S particularly appealing is the inclusion of the Altinex SP3504SC connector plate.
- The Altinex SP3504SC connector plate comes outfitted with today’s most popular connector choices. The plate has three openings for Intera type modules—two of which are populated: one with a dual AC / charging USB module and the second with digital video (HDMI), VGA (15-pin D-sub) video, plus 3.5 mm audio connectors. The third opening is populated with two RJ-45 network connectors, with the remaining area open. The package also includes six open snap-in connectors—enabling the unit to be ‘customized’ with connectors of one’s choosing. The Altinex CNK210 / CNK210S interconnect boxes come fully assembled—consisting of the CNK200 / CNK200S Cable-Nook frame plus the SP3504SC connector plate—enabling integrators to place the entire interconnect system into the table, patch in the associated equipment, and be up and running in no time.
- Grant Cossey, Altinex vice president of sales, commented on the company’s new CNK210 / CNK210S interconnect boxes. “The new CNK210 and CNK210S provide today’s AV professional with a one-stop solution to the most common interconnect requirements for today’s projects,” said Cossey. “With dual AC / charging USB ports as well as both digital and VGA video, these new interconnect boxes make it really easy to provide the connectivity required for a high percentage of today’s AV projects. With the CNK210, meeting attendees can actually power their tablets or smartphones without searching for a wall outlet. And with the open snap-in connectors, these interconnect units can be ‘fine-tuned’ to each specific environment. Offering exceptional value, I’m confident AV integrators and end users alike will find these new boxes particularly useful.”
- The Altinex CNK210 / CNK210S interconnect boxes will become available in mid June 2014. MSRP pricing is: $449.