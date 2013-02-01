ISE's 10th Year Draws Record Attendance

ISE 2013 has closed its doors after three days that saw record numbers of exhibitors and visitors drawn to the best-attended AV industry tradeshow ever held, the organization says.
- The show’s final total of 44,151 registered attendees represents an 8 percent increase on 2012’s record of 40,869. Just under 900 exhibitors—also a record for ISE—occupied all 12 halls of the Amsterdam RAI from 29–31 January, with most reporting a brisk three days of business involving a healthy mix of new and established contacts.
- On Monday 28 January, ISE celebrated its 10th edition with an opening Keynote Address by renowned cyber-illusionist Marco Tempest, followed by a 10th Birthday Party at which some of ISE’s Founding Exhibitors—those companies that have supported all 10 shows since Integrated Systems Europe began in Geneva in 2004—were honored in a special presentation. The celebrations were preceded by three pre-show Conferences and over 1,200 people attended the Monday events in total.
- “Few who attended our inaugural event in 2004 could have imagined just how big, how interconnected and how inclusive ISE would become within less than a decade,” said Mike Blackman, managing director, Integrated Systems Events.
- “ISE 2013 demonstrated more clearly than ever that the electronic systems integration industry is capable of defying economic headwinds and encouraging its stakeholder companies toward continued growth.”
- The positive trend was continued during the on-site exhibitor rebooking process for ISE 2014, where over 500 companies reserved space totaling more than 30,000 square meters – some 93 percent of the show’s 2013 footprint and over 75 percent of the expanded area that ISE will occupy in Amsterdam next year.
- Of note was the number of companies committing themselves to larger stands 12 months from now, and that many of these were smaller to medium-sized exhibitors who are relatively new to ISE.
- “What we clearly see emerging now at ISE is a fresh wave of exhibitors that are building their businesses on the back of their ability to inspire new connections, greater collaboration and, perhaps above all, wonderful content,” Blackman said.
- “All the signs point to a wonderful show in 2014, and a rosy future for an industry that continues to grow into business sectors that would have seemed out-of-bounds to us only a few short years ago.”