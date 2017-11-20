ACT Lighting Acquires RapcoHorizon

- ACT Lighting has completed the acquisition of RHC Holdings Corp. (RapcoHorizon). Headquartered in Jackson, MO and with core facilities in Massachusetts, Canada, and Mexico, RapcoHorizon is a manufacturer of interconnect assemblies, audio, data, and interface products, and specialty industrial wire.
- This move follows ACT Lighting’s recent acquisition of AC Power Distribution, a manufacturer of UL-listed portable power distribution for film, video, touring, and exterior event venues. The RapcoHorizon acquisition further solidifies ACT Lighting’s position as a distributor of premier entertainment technology products.
- With a brand portfolio that includes ProCo, RAT, RoadHog, and StageMASTER, RapcoHorizon’s products are used worldwide by concert touring sound companies, video and sound contractors, recording studios, system integrators, audiophiles, and musicians.
- “This industry-changing acquisition joins together two of the most respected suppliers in entertainment technology,” said Ben Saltzman, president and CEO of ACT Lighting. “RapcoHorizon’s ‘musicians serving musicians’ culture perfectly aligns with ACT’s values, and we are excited that combining ACT Lighting and RapcoHorizon will expand the world-class product range that our amazing customers use to own the stage.”
- “ACT Lighting is one of the most recognized leaders in production technology and services, and we are excited to join the ACT family,” said Dale Williams, president of RapcoHorizon. “RapcoHorizon’s brands have been the leading connectivity products for decades. Now, as part of ACT Lighting, we will be able to bring the level of service and innovation at which both companies excel to our wide-reaching customer bases.”
- ACT Lighting is the exclusive supplier for MA Lighting control consoles, Claypaky intelligent entertainment lighting fixtures, AC Power Distribution power distro boxes, Robert Juliat spotlights, ChainMaster hoist motors, MDG atmosphere generators, and Tourplex and Datasure lighting cable products, among others.
- With the RapcoHorizon acquisition, ACT Lighting now has facilities in New Jersey, Southern California, Missouri, Michigan, Massachusetts, Texas, Canada, and Mexico.