AV/IT Leadership Summit Coming to Denver: Aug 3-4, 2017

AV/IT Tech Managers, CTOs, End Users, and AV Decision-Makers: Join me in downtown Denver for two dynamic days of skill-sharing, best practices, problem-solving, networking, panel discussions, drill downs, and TED-style AV/IT Talks. We will get into the weeds about AV/IT network security, collaboration, active learning, pain points, and next-gen networked media.

Opening Keynote: 5 Emerging Technologies. Hype or Reality?

Mike Walker, Research Director and an author of Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies will deliver our opening keynote.

For more than 22 years Gartner clients have used Hype Cycles to become educated about the promise of an emerging technology within the context of their industry and individual appetite for risk. Walker shares unique insights on emerging technologies related to AV/IT and how soon you will start to feel the impact within your organization so you can start planning now—or not. Hype or reality?

1: Software-Defined Anything (SDx)

2: … as A Service

3: Artificial Intelligence

4: Augmented Reality

5: Virtual Reality

We pick up the 4-star hotel accommodations at the Grand Hyatt for out-of-town attendees on Aug 2 and Aug 3.

Learn more and qualify for your spot today: http://www.avitsummit.com/#