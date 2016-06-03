Road to InfoComm: Q&A with Brock McGinnis

SCN sat down with integrators and consultants to learn a bit about their InfoComm show priorities: what they want to see, what they hope to achieve, what they think will steal the show, and so on. This last bit of insight comes from Brock McGinnis, CTS and sales manager for Westbury National, Audio and Visual Solutions Division.

What is your number 1 priority (or top priorities) at InfoComm this year?

USB 3.0 extension and hub options.

What do you see as the top areas/categories to focus on for training, whether you are participating or recommending for others.

IT/networking/IP skills.

What technological trends will you be on the lookout for most?

New AV-over-IP technology (like Aptovision’s BlueRiverNT). 4K playback. <1.6mm pitch LED panels. >10,000 lumen solid state laser projectors.

What specific product categories or service solutions are you most interested in seeing or hearing about?

The more ways we find to automate a corporate user’s experience, the happier they seem to be. We’ll be looking for ideas and inspiration to further develop our focus on ‘fast+simple’ or ‘transparent technology’ solutions.