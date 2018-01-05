Systems Contractor News 7th Annual Hall of Fame

SCN’s 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees bring diverse experiences and backgrounds–from a military leader turned teacher to a musician turned projection mapping hobbyist. What do they have in common? Their dedication and desire to push the audiovisual industry forward.
I, for one, am in awe of this humble group of inspirationalists. They’ve each accomplished so much—from running and improving multi-million dollar companies to pushing the AV women’s industry movement, to setting a new path for industry associations.
Yet, as much as I admire this group individually, I am much more stirred by their devotion to collaboration. As you read through their profiles, you’ll discover they are all proponents of the famous “teamwork makes the dream work” philosophy. Collaboration is a current industry buzzword so it’s no surprise that this group has mastered that art.
We hope that these stories spark a passion within all of us to do more and help move our industry forward into the next iteration of whatever it is we want to become. Who knows…it could be you being inducted into the 2019 Hall of Fame.
- Jeff Day, BlueWater Technologies
- Chuck Espinoza, AVIXA
- Barry Goldin, Unified AV Systems
- Clint Hoffman, Kramer Electronics U.S.
- Alexis La Broi, Avitecture
- David B. Schwartz, Essential Communications
- Penny Sitler, Draper
- Leonard Suskin, Whitlock
- Gisela Torino, Audio Visual Resources
- Rich Ventura, NEC Display Solutions of America
Past Hall of Fame Classes
2012
- Helene Andersen, AVI-SPL
- Mackey Barron, HB Communications
- Steve Emspak, Shen Milsom & Wilke
- Jim Ford, Ford Audio-Video
- Adam Karavas, Electronic Contracting
- Andy Musci, Altel
- Will Parry, AVI-SPL
- Robert Simpson, Electrosonic
- Scott Walker, Waveguide Consulting
- Jack Wrightson, WJHW
- Kevin Collins, HB Communications
- Randy Vaughan, AE Systems
2013
- Sam Berkow, SIA Acoustics
- Bob Coffeen, Coffeen Fricke and Associates
- Miriam Evaslin, Pro-Tec Electronics
- Ted Leamy, Pro Media/UltraSound
- Mark Valenti, The Sextant Group
- Opryland Hotel and Convention Center, Acoustic Dimensions and Ford Audio/Video
2014
- Kurt Graffy, Arup Acoustics
- Merry McCleary, Avyve
- Michael MacDonald, ATK Audiotek
- Felix Robinson, AVI-SPL
- Millenium Park, The Talaske Group and db Integrated Systems
2015
- Jeff Irvin, Spinitar
- Craig Janssen, Idibri
- Catherine Shanahan, Shanahan Sound and Electronics
- Jeff Stoebner, AVI Systems
- Robert Swing, IVCi
- Paul White, CompView
- Blake Augsburger, Harman
- Andrew Edwards, Extron Electronics
- George Feldstein, Crestron
- Loyd Ivey, Mitek, Atlas Sound
- Joseph Kramer, Kramer Electronics
- John and Helen Meyer, Meyer Sound
- Jan Sandri, FSR
- Bob Schluter, Middle Atlantic Products
- Don Stewart, Stewart Filmscreen
- James Beckham, Audio-Video Corporation
- Deb Britton, K-2 Audio
- Dane Butcher, Symetrix
- Victoria Cerami, Cerami & Associates
- Brian Critchley, Digital Projection
- Jack Gershfeld, Altinex
- John Greene, Advanced AV
- Sandy Lamantia, Shure
- David Marsh, Marsh/PMK
- Pat Quilter, QSC
- Bob Sharp, SVSi
- John Whitlock, Whitlock
2017
- Steve Alcorn, Alcorn McBride
- John Arasim, Lectrosonics
- Mary E. Cook, The Sextant Group
- George Douglas, AVI-SPL
- Larry Hornbeck, Texas Instruments
- Mario Maltese, AQAV & AVR
- Brock McGinnis, Westbury National
- Chris Miller, PSNI
- Cory Schaeffer, QSC