Systems Contractor News 7th Annual Hall of Fame

SCN’s 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees bring diverse experiences and backgrounds–from a military leader turned teacher to a musician turned projection mapping hobbyist. What do they have in common? Their dedication and desire to push the audiovisual industry forward.

I, for one, am in awe of this humble group of inspirationalists. They’ve each accomplished so much—from running and improving multi-million dollar companies to pushing the AV women’s industry movement, to setting a new path for industry associations.

Yet, as much as I admire this group individually, I am much more stirred by their devotion to collaboration. As you read through their profiles, you’ll discover they are all proponents of the famous “teamwork makes the dream work” philosophy. Collaboration is a current industry buzzword so it’s no surprise that this group has mastered that art.

We hope that these stories spark a passion within all of us to do more and help move our industry forward into the next iteration of whatever it is we want to become. Who knows…it could be you being inducted into the 2019 Hall of Fame.



Past Hall of Fame Classes

2012



Helene Andersen, AVI-SPL

Mackey Barron, HB Communications

Steve Emspak, Shen Milsom & Wilke

Jim Ford, Ford Audio-Video

Adam Karavas, Electronic Contracting

Andy Musci, Altel

Will Parry, AVI-SPL

Robert Simpson, Electrosonic

Scott Walker, Waveguide Consulting

Jack Wrightson, WJHW

Kevin Collins, HB Communications

Randy Vaughan, AE Systems

2013



Sam Berkow, SIA Acoustics

Bob Coffeen, Coffeen Fricke and Associates

Miriam Evaslin, Pro-Tec Electronics

Ted Leamy, Pro Media/UltraSound

Mark Valenti, The Sextant Group

Opryland Hotel and Convention Center, Acoustic Dimensions and Ford Audio/Video

2014



Kurt Graffy, Arup Acoustics

Merry McCleary, Avyve

Michael MacDonald, ATK Audiotek

Felix Robinson, AVI-SPL

Millenium Park, The Talaske Group and db Integrated Systems

2015



Jeff Irvin, Spinitar

Craig Janssen, Idibri

Catherine Shanahan, Shanahan Sound and Electronics

Jeff Stoebner, AVI Systems

Robert Swing, IVCi

Paul White, CompView

Blake Augsburger, Harman

Andrew Edwards, Extron Electronics

George Feldstein, Crestron

Loyd Ivey, Mitek, Atlas Sound

Joseph Kramer, Kramer Electronics

John and Helen Meyer, Meyer Sound

Jan Sandri, FSR

Bob Schluter, Middle Atlantic Products

Don Stewart, Stewart Filmscreen

2016



James Beckham, Audio-Video Corporation

Deb Britton, K-2 Audio

Dane Butcher, Symetrix

Victoria Cerami, Cerami & Associates

Brian Critchley, Digital Projection

Jack Gershfeld, Altinex

John Greene, Advanced AV

Sandy Lamantia, Shure

David Marsh, Marsh/PMK

Pat Quilter, QSC

Bob Sharp, SVSi

John Whitlock, Whitlock

2017

