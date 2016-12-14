Martin Audio Appoints Jim Sage Sales Manager

- Martin Audio North America has appointed Jim Sage Western regional sales manager.
- His duties in this new position will involve close engagement with the company’s customers in the region, improving existing relationships, and helping to further penetrate and build the vertical markets addressed by Martin Audio.
- With widespread experience in the pro audio segment, Sage has worked in a variety of sales and management positions for leading brands such as Avid Technology and Bose.
- “I’ve been focused on pro audio technology throughout my career, and couldn't be happier to be joining Martin Audio,” sage said. “They continue to build on their well-deserved reputation as a leading brand and innovator with world-class products such as the MLA, CDD, CDD-LIVE! and the new BlacklineX Series.”
- “We’re pleased that Jim has become an integral part of our expanding U.S. sales team,” said Lee Stein, vice president, Martin Audio. “Having worked with him before, I know that his knowledge, exceptional skills, and relationships within the industry will contribute to Martin Audio’s success in the market and add value for our customers in the territory.”