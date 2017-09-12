Leyard and Planar Appoints JoAnn Wolfe Director of West Sales

- Leyard and Planar has added JoAnn Wolfe as director of sales for the Western U.S. and Canada. Wolfe comes to Leyard and Planar with more than 15 years of sales management experience in the commercial audiovisual and broadcast industries, including field sales management for Sony Electronics as well as strategic business development for Samsung. Recognized for her work throughout the AV community, Wolfe has secured and managed business partners including some of the biggest brands in the technology, travel, sportswear equipment, and apparel industries.
- Wolfe is based in Portland and will report to Adam Schmidt, executive vice president of sales and marketing. She will be responsible for company initiatives including strategic development and sales management for the Western region of North America, including Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Nevada, Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii, and Western Canada.
- “As we continue to capitalize on our leadership position and positive momentum in North America, we are thrilled JoAnn will be responsible for the strategic development of the West,” said Schmidt. “With JoAnn’s proven record of securing and developing relationships with market leaders in various industries, we are confident that her leadership will help us realize the enormous potential we have in North America.”