FSR Names Pacific Coast Associates Manufacturers’ Rep

- FSR is working to strengthen its presence in the Western U.S. by appointing Pacific Coast Associates of Benicia, CA as a manufacturers’ representative. Pacific Coast Associates will support FSR’s entire line of audio-video switchers and interfaces, infrastructure products including wall, floor, ceiling, and table boxes and wiring systems, control solutions, and collaboration systems in Northern California and Hawaii.
- “We’re delighted to bring Pacific Coast Associates on board as our newest manufacturers representatives,” said Chaz Porter, FSR director of global sales. “Their extensive experience in the AV infrastructure and integration segments of the market will serve as a great advantage to our customers in the far Western regions of the country.”
- “We are always seeking the best products to offer our customers, and FSR fits in perfectly,” said Rick Fazenback, principle of Pacific Coast Associates. “We are committed to providing better and more effective solutions that will work now, and in the future. FSR is always on the cutting edge and we look forward to integrating their products and providing better and more effective solutions for our customers.”