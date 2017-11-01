Draper Releases New AV Shade Pricing, Partnership with Herman

- Draper has released an updated window shade price list for commercial and residential AV dealers, and has formed a partnership with Herman Integration Services to provide additional after-sale support to dealers who sell shades.
- In addition to updated pricing, the price list includes information on the FlexShade Recharge, Draper’s rechargeable battery-operated shade that debuted earlier this year, and features installation similar to a manual window shade. With long-lasting charges, the FlexShade Recharge battery is hidden inside the roller tube and can be recharged from a 110V outlet or an optional solar panel.
- Draper’s partnership with Herman Integration Services aims to provide project management, field measuring, and verification for every shade, installation services, and programming and integration experience.
- Dealers will still contact Draper for a quote and get basic sales training from the company. Once a dealer has the quote, they can contact Herman for pricing on everything from field verification to installation and programming.
- To download an updated price list, Draper dealers can sign in to Draper’s Pro Portal at draperinc.com/draperpro/portal.aspx. Dealers who have yet to register for an account can click the “Need to register for access” link and set up an account.