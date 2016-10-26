Diversified Acquires Media Management, Expands Southwest Regional Presence

- Diversified, a national solutions provider of presentation AV, IT, broadcast, healthcare, and managed services, has acquired Dallas, TX-based Media Management. The company brings a strong reputation, market share, and expertise in corporate AV, healthcare, IT design, and integration services in the Southwest region.
- Given the unique and diverse requirements of its national enterprise, educational, healthcare, and house of worship clients, local designing, project management expertise, and support is a must. With its existing regional office in Houston, Diversified will now be able to deliver a higher level of support in the Southwest region.
- "We are extremely excited that our team is joining Diversified,” said Scott McMullan, founder, owner, and president, Media Management. “After growing our business serving clients for nearly two decades, we have developed strategic relationships as our customers’ trusted partner, providing unique solutions in challenging environments. Joining the Diversified team allows us to expand our services and technology solution sets with global partners in all major markets.”
- “As a trusted advisor, our clients demand expert solutions in literally every aspect of their technological business process,” said Bob Dungan, owner and general manager, Media Management. “Diversified’s engineering disciplines in every manner of planning, AV, broadcast, IT, and managed services allow us to provide our clients a complete solutions offering wherever they need communication and collaboration technology.”
- As senior vice presidents, McMullan and Dungan will join Diversified executive management to integrate the Media Management team members into Diversified’s operations.
- "Building the best and most dynamic technology company in our industry has been my goal for over 20 years,” said Fred D'Alessandro, chairman and CEO of Diversified. “To do that you need a great team, and Scott and Bob have built a strong and talented team and corporate culture that is perfectly suited to serve our clients. The healthcare practice is especially important as we grow in that key vertical. Further, this merger enables Diversified to immediately build on our portfolio services by leveraging the knowledge and experience of years in business focused on delivering best-in-class solutions.”