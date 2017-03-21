Casey Hall Promoted to Extron VP of Worldwide Sales, Marketing

- Extron Electronics has promoted Casey Hall to vice president of worldwide sales and marketing. He will be responsible for Extron’s worldwide sales strategy, technical support, and marketing activities. He will provide leadership as Extron continues growth into new markets and a focus on delivering the highest level of customer service.
- “Having worked with me for over 20 years, Casey understands how to support our customers,” said Andrew Edwards, president, CEO, and founder of Extron. “I’m confident that with his experience, leadership, and dedication, he will effectively direct Extron’s future growth.”
- Hall is an industry veteran and has been with Extron in many leadership roles, most recently as vice president sales and marketing—North America. He has been instrumental in setting the strategy and leadership for North America for the past 12 years.