BrightSign Adds Integration with Three Leading CMS Providers

- BrightSign has announced that a trio of leading CMS providers are now compatible with the company’s media players. ComQi, Four Winds Interactive, and Signagelive have all integrated their platforms with BrightSign’s Series 3 family of media players and validated them as compatible with their respective CMS platforms.
- “Our focus has always been to build the best, most reliable signage hardware,” said Jeff Hastings, BrightSign’s CEO. “Working closely with all of the leading CMS providers means that our customers have extensive options when choosing content partners.”
- Content is critical when using digital signage to create immersive digital experiences. It’s essential that signage hardware and content work together seamlessly, which is why it’s important that CMS vendors test and certify media players that are best suited to work with their content creation and management platforms.
- ComQi provides a cloud-based Shopper Engagement Technology that influences consumers at the point of decision, in-venue, using all digital touch-points: digital signage, mobile, video, touch, web, and social networks. BrightSign’s XT1143 has been qualified for use with ComQi’s CMS. ComQi CTO Max Stevens-Guille commented, “We're pleased to be working with BrightSign. Their XT line of players will provide our customers with a cost-effective solution to integrate cable TV with digital signage content.”
- Four Winds Interactive creates enterprise Visual Communications software. The company aims to make it easier to deploy content to any screen, through one integrated software platform that allows customers to deploy preconfigured applications or build applications of their own. BrightSign’s new Series 3 XD and XT digital signage media players have been tested and are fully compatible with FWI’s full portfolio of visual communications solutions. The companies’ successful integration actually began much earlier to support a major installation at the T-Mobile Arena.
- “We were impressed with the BrightSign platform capabilities, including their overall vision and product roadmap,” said Francois Hechme, senior director of product management at FWI. “Our partnership with BrightSign will allow us to offer high quality media players to meet a customer’s desired application and budget. We worked closely with the BrightSign team to fully integrate FWI’s Content Player for web software with the BrightSign platform to take advantage of all of its capabilities.”
- Signagelive is a cloud-based digital signage CMS platform, used by more than 1,700 networks in 43 countries. Its cloud-based servers support over 3.4 million connections daily. Customers using Signagelive on BrightSign players get access to the recently announced Signagelive Marketplace, containing more than 500 free backgrounds, editable templates, and widgets.
- Jason Cremins, CEO of Signagelive, said, “The initiative to integrate BrightSign players is in response to market demand. We are impressed with the quality, features, and performance of the Series 3 players. In our integration, we have ensured that those features and that performance is fully accessible to Signagelive users. We are particularly excited about B-Deploy, a powerful setup and provisioning feature that allows customers to setup and deploy a multitude of players all at once.”
Topics