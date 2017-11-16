Bose ShowMatch DeltaQ Array Nominated for NAMM Award

- Bose Professional’s ShowMatch DeltaQ Array Loudspeaker system has been nominated for a Technical Excellence & Creativity (TEC) Award for Outstanding Technical Achievement in the Sound Reinforcement Loudspeakers category. The 33rd annual TEC Awards will be presented Saturday, January 27, 2018, at The NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA. Voting is now open and will continue through December 31.
- “For over three decades, the TEC Awards has been one of the industry's most prestigious honors for professional audio and sound production,” said David Scheirman, director, global concert and rental business, Bose Professional. “It is highly validating to have our ShowMatch DeltaQ line array system nominated by our peers in the industry and recognized in this manner. ShowMatch systems are being embraced by rental sound companies as well as live-performance venues. We look forward to the ongoing support for ShowMatch from rental, staging, and concert sound professionals as we prepare for the 2018 NAMM Show.”
- Founded in 1985, the Technical Excellence & Creativity Awards recognizes the achievements of audio professionals. Presented annually by the TEC Foundation for Excellence in Audio, the TEC Awards recognizes the individuals, companies, and technical innovations behind the sound of recordings, live performances, films, television, video games, and other media. TEC Awards nominations are made by a panel of industry professionals and voted upon by members of various professional organizations and audio industry websites.
- ShowMatch DeltaQ array loudspeakers are designed for both installation and portable applications, with field-changeable waveguides that help provide the best possible sound quality throughout the audience area. DeltaQ array technology is designed to improve sound quality and vocal clarity by providing selectable coverage patterns that direct more sound energy to the audience by allowing directivity, or “Q,” to vary with each array module.
- ShowMatch array loudspeakers are available with 5-, 10-, or 20-degree vertical coverage with versatility that allows J-array, constant-curvature, or DeltaQ array configurations.