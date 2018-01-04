beyerdynamic Adds Four Manufacturers' Reps

- beyerdynamic has formed agreements with four manufacturers' representative firms in the United States: F.M. Valenti, AM Pro Audio, Sierra Marketing, and RT Sales. These firms will allow beyerdynamic to further its reach into the growing installation conference room market.
- F.M. Valenti, located in Peabody, MA, is one of the recently appointed firms. Celebrating its 50th year in business, its second-generation owners Steve and Sean Valenti lead a sales team of 11 supporting the Northeast in the pro AV and security markets. Its sales reps are trained to support customer needs through technical selling, design assistance, and presentations. “F.M. Valenti is very excited to be onboard with beyerdynamic,” said Sean Valenti, COO. “We see beyerdynamic as a leader in the industry and the commitment they have to quality and performance will make a great addition to our line card. Clear audio is vital to the success of any installation and we now offer a product that can do just that."
- Hawaii-based AM Pro Audio is led by Art Wall, who started the firm in 2013 to represent pro audio and related companies to integrators, touring and rental companies, MI, and consultants for the Hawaiian Islands. "I am proud to now be representing the high quality and professional range of audio products that beyerdynamic offers to my ohana in Hawaii,” he said.
- Sierra Marketing of Dallas, TX represents pro audio, commercial audio, and commercial video manufacturers in the territory of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. "We here at Sierra Marketing are fortunate to be working with such a strong, established brand as beyerdynamic,” said Steve Simmons, president. “Their products are well suited for the modern conference room and the audio needs that many require. We are working hard to introduce the beyerdynamic brand into our current and prospective client base. Sierra Marketing looks forward to a long and prosperous relationship with beyerdynamic."
- Rounding out the new reps is RT Sales of Deerfield Beach, FL. Led by president Bert Tunks, RT Sales offers permanent system integrators, consultants, production companies, and broadcast systems a selection of manufacturers' products that they represent. For more than 30 years, RT Sales has been a resource for procurement, project specification and design assistance, as well as after-sales service.
- "F.M.Valenti, AM Pro Audio, Sierra Marketing, and RT Sales are leading rep firms that will do a fine job representing beyerdynamic in the field,” said Alan Feckanin, director Americas, beyerdynamic. “Their experience and professionalism of their staff will assist us in reaching end user targets for our conference audio product line. We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship between beyerdynamic and their respective firms."