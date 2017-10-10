Aveo Systems Appoints Meyer Marketing as Representative

- Aveo Systems has appointed Meyer Marketing as the company’s representative for Florida and Puerto Rico.
- Meyer Marketing will represent Aveo Systems, manufacturer of the Mira Connect control system for collaboration, and Televic Conference, which is distributed in the USA by Aveo Systems. Both product lines are designed to streamline collaboration in settings ranging from corporate conference rooms to large governmental meetings.
- Meyer Marketing was founded by Larry Meyer in 1985. The Florida-based firm has been honored over the years with more than 50 outstanding achievement awards.
- “We at Meyer Marketing have always been about complete integration solutions at all possible levels,” said Meyer. “Both Aveo Systems and Televic Conference are well suited for our customer base—the simplicity of Aveo and the uniqueness of Televic perfectly match the growing needs in Florida and the Caribbean for conferencing and simultaneous interpretation. We look forward to growing both of these brands throughout our territory.”
- ”Meyer Marketing has a long and distinguished history representing top pro AV brands and we are delighted to have them as our sales representative in Florida,” said Paul Roberts, Aveo Systems director of sales. “We look forward to working with Larry and his team.”