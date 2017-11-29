Analog Way Acquires Media Server Manufacturer Picturall

- Analog Way has acquired Picturall, an established manufacturer of high-performance media servers based in Finland. Analog Way is an international manufacturer of high-end video processors, focused on premium niches in commercial audio-video presentation markets. This acquisition brings together two innovators in the AV industry, with the aim of merging their core competencies into new turnkey solutions for staging and fixed installations customers.
- With the acquisition of Picturall, Analog Way adds heavy-duty media servers to its current product portfolio of real-time video processors and strengthens its position in the design and manufacturing of high-performance presentation solutions.
- With more than 10 years of experience in the development and manufacturing of advanced media servers, and a number of first-in-kind products and technologies in their field, Picturall offers solutions in media playback performance and I/O management capabilities. Based on a Linux software platform, Picturall media servers are reliable and feature user-friendly control interfaces. Picturall media servers have been installed worldwide and offer tools for premium AV playback missions and large-scale display control.
- “We are pleased to welcome Picturall‘s team in the Analog Way group,” said Adrien Corso, Analog Way’s CEO. “They are young veterans of the media server industry and genuine experts of media management technologies. We are proud to expand our product portfolio with Picturall’s media server solutions. Their reputation for reliability and high performance perfectly aligns with our product development philosophy. Complementarity between our product platforms and applications shall offer us tremendous opportunities to better serve our customer base.”
- “Picturall’s acquisition is not merely expanding our product portfolio, it will ultimately enable us to deliver unparalleled audiovisual experiences across multiple AV sectors,” added Jay Gonzalez, Analog Way president of the Americas.
- “These are exciting times for our company,” said Samuli Valo, co-founder and CEO of Picturall. “We are delighted to become part of the Analog Way team. We have known Analog Way for a long time and have always been impressed by their technical excellence and inspiring professionalism. Our teams share the same human values and passion for technology; this is key for long-term success.”
- “Picturall media servers will benefit from Analog Way’s reputation, expertise and investment capacity,” added Vesa Laasanen, co-founder of Picturall. “Analog Way’s sales and service network shall afford us access to markets not currently being tapped or highly underserved. Our engineers are already envisioning a plethora of ideas for new products. Joining Analog Way will most certainly allow us to jump to the next level.”
- Analog Way, their business partners and major distributors will progressively start promoting Picturall products and technologies as a new part of their core offering.