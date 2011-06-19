InfoComm Day 3– From the Floor

Sometimes it’s the little things at a trade show, that stand out. In the case of Belden 2221 microphone cable, it truly is the little things that matter sometimes. Stephen Lampen, CBRE, RCDD, the Multimedia Technology Manager at Belden, tells me that their premiere 1800F line now has a mini version. Soon there will also be a stereo version, 2222. This series is made for the smaller connectors found in the marketplace. Also in the Belden booth is the new 1694WB outdoor, direct burial, underwater, water-blocking RG-6/U coax video cable for transmission of HD-SDI signals underwater.

Mike Edelman with Belden also showed me the new Telecast Copperhead 3400 camera adapter and base station allowing total communication and control to/from the production camera over fiber-optic up to 1000’. It warmed the heart of this old production guy.

As an aside, Stephen was also just named the NSCA Educator of the Year. Congratulations to him!

When I ran into Jay Kirtley, National Sales Manager for Tightrope (I know their products are top-rate already), he said, “Follow me.” We walked me over to the Digital View booth (part of the Digital Signage area) to see their really nice looking digital signage displays with no bezel! Check them out.

Then I ran into Gary Fuller from Christie, not in the Christie booth, but in the Infitec Global Sales booth way at the end of the hall in booth 6169. Here were two of Christie’s projectors making gorgeous 3D images. Gary says that they are going to make a new push for higher-end 3D using technology like Infitec’s.

Next door was Jonathan Brawn talking about the new joint venture between Brawn Consulting, Insight Media and New Bay Media to bring training “to the masses” through the newly formed Insight Media University. Check out the offerings at www.IMUniversity.com

If you have not heard about the new sustainability initiative from InfoComm you should check out STEP on the InfoComm website. Scott Walker, Principal at Waveguide Consulting has led the efforts to create this program to provide “a tool for owners and technology providers to plan for and implement sustainable practices in their technology projects.” A foundation to support these efforts has been formed by InfoComm and CompTIA.

Scott also shared a few of his favorite things from the show floor. He likes the improvements to the Prysm LPD system, the broad array of products in the Haivision booth, and the new integrated systems approach being shown in the Arrive Systems booth. He says the new offerings from AMX will be good for the competitive nature of the industry. He was intrigued by the Wolfvision 3D Visualizer. It makes sense – place the object on the base and show it on the classroom’s 3D projector.

Tim Cape from Technitect, LLC tells me that we should all check out the new touchscreen offerings at Universal Remote Control (URC). This leader in universal remotes has produced some possible winners in a new arena for them.