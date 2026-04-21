Sony's XYN “Spatial Capture Solution," Explained

Sony Electronics introduced its XYN spatial capture solution, which creates high-quality 3DCG (3D Computer Graphics) assets. The first release of this solution comprises three software tools: the smartphone application "XYN Spatial Scan Navi" to assist with shooting spatial content; the cloud application "XYN Spatial Scan" for generating real-world spaces as high-quality 3DCG assets; and the rendering plug-in "XYN Spatial Renderer Plugin" for achieving high-quality, stable image display.

Originally announced in January 2025, XYN supports capturing, generating, and utilizing 3DCG assets optimized for virtual production in film, drama, and commercial production. It enables the efficient use of production-quality photorealistic 3DCG assets designed for use with large LED walls and real-time rendering environments in virtual production.

Key Features of XYN Spatial Scan Navi

The AR navigation functionality assists real-time shooting by connecting to a Sony Alpha camera and a smartphone. It visualizes the required shooting position and angle using AR (Augmented Reality), guiding users to the optimal shooting position. It enables capturing the necessary photos to generate a complete, high-quality 3DCG asset.

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The real-time preview feature visualizes the shooting status to minimize missed shots. Features that allow users to view and confirm shooting locations from a bird’s-eye view, as well as clearly highlight completed sections, enable real-time monitoring of shooting progress. By preventing missed shots, this helps reduce overall production time.

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Automatic integration with cameras streamlines the shooting and generation workflow. The application controls the optimal camera settings and capturing parameters based on the subject. This enables consistent, high-quality photography even without specialized knowledge of spatial content creation. Additionally, by automatically recording shooting information, lens data, and camera metadata, it contributes to improving the quality and accelerating the subsequent 3DCG generation process.

Key Features of XYN Spatial Scan

Sony’s proprietary algorithms generate production-quality 3DCG assets optimized for virtual production. Even when 3DCG assets are displayed on the large LED screens—typically several inches in size—commonly used in virtual production, Sony’s proprietary generation algorithm faithfully reproduces details such as reflections, gloss, and the atmospheric quality of distant scenes in high resolution. By generating data compatible with the color management workflows required for HDR (High dynamic range) display, the system achieves rich tonal expression with minimal clipping in highlights and shadows.

Deployment and operation independent of production environments.

​Since rendering is performed in the cloud, the system can be deployed without the need for a dedicated production environment, and high-quality data can be generated and reviewed in the cloud even while on the go. Additionally, it enables the creation of high-quality 3DCG assets required for virtual production through simple operations.

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XYN flexibly also adapts to creators’ existing workflows. It supports input from standard mirrorless camera footage, and the generated data can be integrated into standard workflows using tools such as Unreal Engine. Furthermore, by combining the Alpha camera with the XYN Spatial Scan Navi and the XYN Spatial Renderer Plugin, you can achieve a higher-quality and more efficient workflow.

Key Features of the XYN Spatial Renderer Plugin

​A Sony-developed rendering plug-in enables production-quality playback of 3DCG assets generated with XYN Spatial Scan. It maintains high image quality on LED backgrounds regardless of distance or angle, increasing flexibility in virtual production shooting, and also supports HDR display, enabling more realistic virtual production shooting.

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​During virtual productions, XYN Spatial Render Plugin enables adjustments to depth of field, matching lighting between live subjects and LED backgrounds, color correction of any area on the LED background, and CG overlay, supporting the execution of the creator's creativity.

Compatible with Unreal Engine, widely used in virtual production, as well as media servers and software such as Disguise for integrating, outputting, and controlling video playback data, enabling seamless integration into existing production environments. Furthermore, by integrating with Sony’s “Virtual Production Tool Set"—which enables pre-shoot simulations and color calibration for both the actual footage displayed on LED screens and the footage captured by cameras—a more efficient workflow is achieved.