DVIGear Brings Natural-Language Control to Professional AV over IP Systems

DVIGear has unleashed a new AI agent integration for its DisplayNet platform. Introducing DisplayNet Connect for AI Agents for AV over IP signal distribution platforms. DisplayNet Connect lets AI assistants and agent frameworks configure, control, and troubleshoot DisplayNet systems through natural language, leveraging the DisplayNet API. The product is built on Model Context Protocol (MCP) for broad compatibility with leading agent platforms such as Claude, OpenAI Codex, and Gemini CLI. The underlying integration approach is protocol-agnostic and can be extended to other agent interfaces as the ecosystem evolves.

[Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: SDVoE Alliance]

DVIGear’s DisplayNet platform, which is built on the SDVoE standard, powers AV extension, switching, multiview, and video wall applications across enterprise, government, education, and broadcast environments. With DisplayNet Connect for AI Agents, developers and integrators will be able to query system state, generate routing and video wall configurations, build custom integrations and user interfaces, and analyze logs—all using natural language. The result is a dramatic reduction in the time required to take a DisplayNet system from rack-up to production.

“DisplayNet has always been about giving integrators a more flexible and intelligent way to move AV signals over standard IP networks,” said Steven Barlow, president of DVIGear. “DisplayNet Connect for AI Agents is the next logical step. We are taking the parts of an AV over IP project that have traditionally required deep API expertise—writing integrations, building control UIs, debugging issues in the field—and making them accessible through the same AI tools our customers already use every day.”

DisplayNet Connect for AI Agents is designed to compress workflows that previously required days of custom development into minutes. Typical applications include generating integration code and control interfaces from natural-language descriptions of the desired behavior; configuring routing, multiview layouts and video walls without manually programming the underlying API; and diagnosing system issues by allowing AI agents to read and interpret DisplayNet logs in real time. Because DisplayNet Connect speaks directly to the DisplayNet management server, organizations gain AI-assisted workflows without giving up the interoperability, performance and security that come with a standards-based AV over IP platform.