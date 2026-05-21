SDVoE Alliance Expands API Capabilities for Agentic AI-Assisted AV over IP Workflows

The SDVoE Alliance is expanding the capabilities of the SDVoE API to support AI-assisted workflows for AV over IP deployment, programming, monitoring, and troubleshooting. The SDVoE API already enables manufacturers, developers, and system integrators to create and manage advanced AV over IP applications, including video walls, multiview systems, and instant switching without dedicated processing hardware or complex external control layers. By combining the SDVoE API with AI agentic control architectures, including MCP Servers and Agent Skills, users can now interact with systems through natural-language prompts and automated software tools. The approach reduces dependence on specialized API expertise and simplifies the creation and operation of SDVoE systems across a range of professional AV environments.

[Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: SDVoE Alliance]

“The SDVoE API was designed to give developers and integrators flexibility to build sophisticated AV-over-IP applications,” said Stephane Tremblay, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “AI-assisted workflows represent the next stage of that evolution by making system deployment, configuration and support more accessible and more efficient.”

The SDVoE Alliance’s AI-assisted and agentic workflows can significantly reduce the time required to create working system configurations, integrations and control interfaces. Instead of manually programming complex routing, video wall or multiview functions, or building custom integrations and user interfaces from scratch, users can generate configurations and control workflows using conversational prompts that automate much of the underlying development and programming process.

The workflow also improves troubleshooting and operational support by allowing AI tools and agents to analyze logs, interpret system behavior and identify issues more quickly than traditional manual diagnostics. Because the SDVoE API supports cloud-connected monitoring and remote management, operators can monitor system performance and manage complex tasks remotely in an IT-friendly environment.

DVIGear is among the first SDVoE adopters to demonstrate a working implementation of AI-assisted workflows through its DisplayNet platform with DisplayNet Connect for AI Agents. DisplayNet Connect is an MCP Server that allows for direct integration between DisplayNet’s SDVoE management server and AI platforms, such as Claude, OpenAI Codex, and Gemini CLI. DisplayNet Connect enables application development and automated log analysis with natural-language prompts across large-scale SDVoE deployments. By leveraging agentic AI tools with SDVoE, users can create integrated system configurations and user interfaces in minutes, reducing the difficulty previously required to work directly with AV-over-IP control APIs.