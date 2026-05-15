Check Out AVer's New MT500 NDI Matrix Auto Tracking Box

AVer Information recently unveiled its new MT500 . The 4K AI-powered NDI matrix auto tracking box is designed to centralize and automate multi-camera production in large and complex environments. Ideal for lecture halls, divisible rooms, corporate boardrooms, and enterprise production spaces, the MT500 combines AI-driven camera switching, dual 4K outputs, and native support for NDI, Dante, and Dante AV-H to deliver an operator-free production experience.

[NDI: Driving AVoIP Workflows]

“The MT500 addresses the need for consistent, automated multi-camera production in environments where dedicated operators are not always available,” said Katie Sullivan, senior product manager for AVer Information USA. “By combining AI-based camera switching with flexible AV-over-IP integration, it helps organizations deliver clear, reliable video experiences across a range of use cases.”

The MT500 uses AI-driven auto switching to reduce manual camera operation in multi-camera environments. FaceFocus selects the camera view that shows the active speaker’s face most directly, helping ensure remote participants can clearly see expressions and eye contact during panel discussions and multi-presenter events. IntelliSwitch coordinates transitions between active cameras, selecting the optimal view for each new speaker to ensure smooth, natural transitions. InstaConfig accelerates system setup by analyzing connected cameras and microphones and suggesting how camera presets should map to microphone channels, reducing manual configuration time during installation.

The MT500 supports dual independent 4K outputs, allowing one feed to drive in-room displays while a second simultaneously supports recording, live streaming, or remote participants, enabling simultaneous in-room display and streaming or recording without additional signal processing hardware. Combined with its AI tracking and switching capabilities, the MT500 automates multi-camera production and reduces the need for dedicated audiovisual support, keeping consistent presentation quality in spaces without a full-time operator.

The MT500 supports a range of input and output connectivity, including three HDMI 2.0 inputs, two USB 3.0 Type-A inputs and up to 25 IP stream inputs, accommodating a variety of camera sources and AV configurations. The output options include dual HDMI 2.0, dual USB 3.0 Type-B and dual IP outputs. Native support for NDI HX2, NDI HX3, Dante, and Dante AV-H enables integration into AV-over-IP environments, supporting audio and video distribution, recording, and live streaming across networked systems. An 8-channel matrix audio mixer, XLR-balanced inputs, and USB audio bypass extend the system’s flexibility for complex audio workflows. The MT500 is NDAA- and TAA-compliant, supporting institutional and government procurement requirements.

The MT500 is managed through a web-based interface and supports VISCA over IP and CGI control protocols, enabling integration with existing control systems. An on-device LCM screen and front-panel controls provide local management without requiring a connected device. The MT500 is compatible with AVer’s MT Control Panel, PTZ Link Premium, and Enterprise Management software, and supports installation options including rack-mount, under-table, podium, and behind-display configurations.