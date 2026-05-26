A New Discreet, Intelligible Audio Solution Powers the Treasure Gallery at the Library of Congress

At the Library of Congress, preserving history and presenting it in a way that is engaging, accessible, and respectful of the environment is equally critical. In the newly designed Treasures Gallery, audio plays an important role in guiding visitors through some of the institution’s most valuable artifacts without detracting from the visual and architectural experience. SCN Top 50 Systems Integrator Ford AV recently selected SoundTube’s IPD-TSB2.0 STNet Dante-enabled soundbars to achieve that balance..

An audio system capable of delivering clear, localized sound while remaining virtually invisible within one of the most iconic cultural spaces in the United States was of utmost importance. The challenge was designing an audio system that required navigating strict architectural preservation requirements that limited visible technology and structural modifications, while countering the reflective surfaces throughout the space, which introduced intelligibility challenges. The close proximity of exhibits also required carefully controlled audio zones to prevent sound from overlapping between displays. The system also needed to perform consistently throughout the day under steady visitor traffic, maintaining clarity without disrupting the quiet, contemplative atmosphere expected in a museum setting.

Rather than relying on high-output, wide-dispersion sound, Ford AV prioritized controlled coverage and strategic speaker placement to ensure that audio remained clear and localized. This approach allowed each exhibit to maintain its own sonic space while contributing to a cohesive visitor experience. Hence, SoundTube’s IPD-TSB2.0 STNet Dante-enabled soundbars were selected to meet both the acoustic and aesthetic requirements of the project.

(Image credit: Ford AV)

The system was engineered to deliver clear, intelligible speech at comfortable listening levels while maintaining consistent coverage across exhibit areas. Careful attention was given to minimizing audio spill between adjacent displays, ensuring that each zone remained distinct. SoundTube’s BroadBeam waveguide technology played a key role by providing wide, even dispersion, which reduced the number of speakers required while maintaining uniform sound levels throughout the gallery. At the same time, the speakers’ low-profile design allowed them to blend into the environment, supporting the gallery’s visual integrity rather than competing with it.

The completed installation delivers an audio experience that enhances the Treasures Gallery while remaining unobtrusive. Visitors can clearly hear interpretive content and narration without distraction, allowing them to engage more deeply with the exhibits. Speech intelligibility has been significantly improved across all areas, and the system maintains a consistent listening experience even during peak attendance. By controlling audio zones effectively, the system prevents overlap and preserves the intended flow of the space. Just as importantly, the technology remains largely invisible, supporting the architectural and historical significance of the environment.