d&b audiotechnik Introduces the DS110 Soundscape Processing Engine

Soundscape just got even better. d&b audiotechnik introduced the DS110, an upgraded Soundscape processing engine delivering increased performance and expanded flexibility for Soundscape systems.

[In Tech We Trust]

“The DS110 is a natural evolution of our Soundscape processing,” says Robb Allan, head of product management, Soundscape at d&b audiotechnik. “By increasing processing headroom and expanding connectivity, we’re not only improving performance today, but also laying the groundwork for future developments within the Soundscape ecosystem.”



The DS110 features updated processing hardware and expanded I/O capabilities. Channel capacity now includes up to 128 Dante input channels at 96 kHz, alongside integrated MADI connectivity with up to 128 inputs and 64 outputs at 48 or 96 kHz, supporting the growing demands of modern productions. The DS110 maintains full compatibility with existing Soundscape software and licenses, ensuring a seamless transition for current users while providing a future-ready platform for new projects.