Shure Expands Axient Digital PSM with New Enhancements

Shure has released a firmware update for Axient Digital PSM. The update introduces new features designed to improve reliability, simplify setup, and address real-world challenges experienced by monitor engineers and production teams. Informed directly by customer feedback and field use, the update reinforces Shure’s commitment to continuous improvement and to supporting professionals working in increasingly complex RF environments.

[Day 2 AV/IT Interoperability: Shure]

The update introduces Single Carrier (SC) Narrowband, a new digital transmission option created to give users a more familiar and dependable starting point—particularly for engineers moving from traditional analog in-ear monitoring systems to digital. SC Narrowband delivers consistent performance without requiring complex RF coordination or advanced antenna setups, making it well suited for fast-paced productions and smaller or more challenging stages.

“This update reflects what we have learned from how Axient Digital PSM is being used in the field across touring, broadcast, and live event productions,” said Nick Wood, associate VP, marketing and product management. “While many customers have successfully leveraged advanced modes such as multi-channel wideband and spatial diversity, we know that not every production has requirements for those approaches. SC Narrowband gives engineers another reliable option, one that’s easy to deploy while still meeting professional production requirements.”

SC Narrowband is designed to behave more like traditional narrowband IEM systems while retaining the benefits of a modern digital platform, making it useful for performers working near reflective metal surfaces or in environments where setup time and RF planning are limited. It offers the same low latency and efficient use of spectrum as existing digital narrowband modes, with improved stability in difficult conditions.

The firmware update also introduces a significant enhancement to CueMode, enabling support for multiple transmission modes. CueMode entries are now previewed before being applied, with changes taking effect only when confirmed by the user. Engineers can now scroll through CueMode entries more efficiently, while supporting different transmission modes. This improvement removes a key friction point for engineers managing diverse setups across a production.