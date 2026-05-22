10 (TEN!!!) New Epson Projectors You Need to Know

Display technology is constantly raising the bar, and expectations are higher than ever whether it is in the classroom, meeting room, or entertainment venues. The need for high-impact visuals behind a simple user experience led Epson to unveil 10 new PowerLite and BrightLink projectors, offering Full HD and 4K Enhacement across standard throw, ultra-short throw, and portable options. Built on Epson’s proprietary 3-chip 3LCD technology, the new lineup delivers higher resolution and brightness with larger image sizes, enhanced connectivity, intuitive software, updated controls, and improved casting to simplify installation and maintenance while enabling seamless collaboration and immersive, larger-than-life visuals in everyday spaces.

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“Image size continues to play a critical role in how people engage with content, whether in classrooms, meeting spaces, or immersive environments," said Remi Del Mar, group product manager, Epson America. "At the same time, users don’t want to learn new systems or manage complex interfaces, they expect technology to simply work,” , With seamless casting, intuitive usability, compact designs, and scalable high-quality images, including 4K Enhancement in smaller, more efficient form factors, this new lineup is built to adapt to virtually any space while reducing environmental impact.”

The new lineup includes both interactive and non-interactive models, all under 20 pounds, designed to deliver outstanding image quality, flexible installation and intuitive operation. “This new lineup enables users to focus on what matters most; whether that’s driving student engagement, enabling hybrid collaboration, or creating impactful visual experiences,” Del Mar added.

Featuring an extensive range of brightness levels under 6,000 lumens as well as throw distances, connectivity options and installation tools at multiple price points, the expanded portfolio underscores Epson’s commitment to making advanced display technology accessible for all, transforming virtually any surface into a vibrant, scalable canvas for collaborative learning, engaging meetings or immersive art and entertainment experiences.

New BrightLink and PowerLite Ultra Short Throw Solutions

The new BrightLink and PowerLite ultra short throw solutions deliver large images from mere inches away and up to 5,000 lumens (800E-Series) and 4,200 lumens (700E-Series) of color and white brightness3 for clear visibility in well-lit classrooms, meeting rooms and immersive environments.

The BrightLink 870Ei and 780Ei ultra short throw interactive displays with 4K Enhancement Technology offer bold, vibrant images up to 130 inches (three times larger than a 75-inch flat panel) with exceptional clarity and easy viewing throughout the classroom. Built as a one-stop solution, the displays feature enhanced annotation tools, rich classroom-filling audio, a rechargeable interactive pen, and touch functionality.

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The PowerLite 870E, 875E and 780E ultra short throw projectors with 4K Enhancement are engineered for exceptional color fidelity, versatile installation and long-term performance. Producing vivid color and bright images up to 180 inches (five times larger than a 75-inch flat panel) they support 16:9, 16:6 and 21:9 aspect ratios to enhance collaboration by ensuring everyone can easily see and be seen. Plus, scalable image sizes, 360-degree installation, edge blending, and split-screen capabilities enable immersive, large-format display options. Deployment and maintenance are also simple with over-the-air-updates, NFC configuration and Epson Projector Management software.

New Ultra-Portable PowerLite L-Series Lineup

The PowerLite L370EG and L370E offer 4K Enhancement and the PowerLite L270F and L320FG deliver full HD in standard throw formats. The PowerLite L320SF rounds up the lineup, offering Full HD in a short throw form factor. With up to 5,200 lumens of equal color and white brightness, the projectors produce large, vibrant images up to nearly 500 inches, captivating audiences and encouraging deeper engagement. Supporting multiple aspect ratios, including ultra-wide 16:6, along with split-screen viewing, the projectors bring seamless collaboration through built-in wireless connectivity, screen mirroring via Miracast, and convenient content sharing with moderator control. A solid-state laser light source delivers up to 30,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free performance, and installation is simplified with 1.6x optical zoom, horizontal/vertical keystone correction, and Quick Corner adjustment. The projectors also include two HDMI inputs for easy source switching, a built-in 16W speaker with Audio Out, and Epson Projector Management software.

Simplified Control, Connection, and Collaboration

The wall-mounted, classroom-ready Connection and Control Pad AV control box simplifies projector control and connectivity. Offered in two configurations, an HDBaseT version bundled with the new BrightLink 870Ei and optional to purchase with the new PowerLite 870E and 875E; and a non-HDBaseT version available for purchase with the new BrightLink 780Ei and PowerLite 780E. Providing easy input switching and streamlined cable management to keep classrooms, meeting spaces, and other environments organized, both versions of the new control box are now available to support a range of current PowerLite and BrightLink models, pending HDBaseT compatibility. Plus, with USB-C, multiple HDMI inputs, and split-screen projection, end users can move smoothly between devices and content.

Epson Classroom Connect Software is a collaborative wireless display solution designed to help teachers manage and share content easily in classrooms. Built for education, it enables students and teachers to connect and cast wirelessly from PCs, Macs, Chromebooks and iOS devices. With support for up to 50 connected devices and a built-in moderator function, teachers stay in control while being able to display content from up to four devices at once. When used with select BrightLink interactive projectors, Classroom Connect allows teachers to annotate displayed content and wirelessly save files locally or to cloud storage, including OneDrive and Google Drive, for easy access from virtually anywhere.