LG Has Expanded Its dvLED Portfolio. Here's What You Need to Know

LG Electronics USA is expanding its dvLED portfolio for 2026 with the introduction of five new display solutions designed to simplify deployment while delivering premium large-format visual performance. The LG MAGNIT Gen 2 (LMPB), LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED (LSAH), LG MAGNIT Essential (LMEA), LG MAGNIT Essential All-in-One (LASA), and the LG MAGNIT Gen 2 AIO (LAAB). The “Essential” models make up an all-new, entry-level, ultra-slim LG MAGNIT category and debuted at InfoComm.

[WATCH: The Digital Signage and Display Game Gets Enhanced at InfoComm]

The LG MAGNIT Gen 2 Micro LED display combines enhanced visual performance with features designed to simplify deployment and long-term operation. The ultra-high-definition display features enhanced contrast, deeper blacks, improved grayscale performance and 120Hz refresh rate support for smoother, more realistic imagery. LG's new Line-to-Dot technology further enhances image quality by reducing the visibility of minor pixel imperfections on screen. These advancements make the LG MAGNIT Gen 2 well-suited for premium commercial environments and luxury residential applications.

The LG MAGNIT Active Micro LED display combines Active Matrix technology with a 136-inch 4K Ultra HD display designed for immersive premium visualization applications. The display features a million-to-one contrast ratio, Dolby Vision HDR support, up to 144Hz variable refresh rate and LG’s Alpha 9 AI processing technology for enhanced image clarity and motion performance. It also includes integrated speakers, webOS 23, AirPlay 2 and Miracast support, positioning it as a luxury home entertainment solution.

The new LG MAGNIT Essential Micro LED display is a slim indoor dvLED solution designed to simplify installation without sacrificing image quality. Featuring a 1.25mm pixel pitch, up to 600 nits of calibrated brightness and front-service access, the display delivers sharp, vibrant visuals in an ultra-slim form factor with a 1.2-inch cabinet depth and 8.6-pound cabinet weight. Its larger-module design uses fewer modules per cabinet, helping to streamline installation and minimize gaps between units.

A new LG MAGNIT Essential AIO display combines COB Micro LED technology, an embedded webOS controller, and built-in speakers in a single package designed for simplified installation and maintenance. Featuring Full HD resolution, 600 nits of brightness and front-service access, the 136-inch LASA display is designed to help organizations deploy large-format visual experiences with reduced installation complexity and streamlined operation.

Lastly, the LG MAGNIT Gen 2 AIO Micro LED display is a 136-inch 4K UHD resolution (3840x2160) designed to simplify deployment and operation compared to conventional LED video wall systems. The display combines a built-in controller, integrated speakers and webOS 8.0 in a turnkey design that reduces the need for external controller wiring and minimizes LED module configuration requirements. The display features a 0.78mm pixel pitch, HDR10 and HDR10 Pro support, Office Meeting Mode, Crestron Connected compatibility and a simplified four-step installation process. It is aimed at conference rooms, executive briefing centers, control rooms and other professional environments where high-resolution presentation and streamlined operation are both priorities.